Divers find remains of all missing from USS McCain collision

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, with a hole on its portside after a collision with an oil tanker, makes its way to Changi naval base in Singapore on August 21, 2017. (Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE (AP) - Divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week, the U.S. Navy said Monday.

Navy and Marine Corps divers had been searching in flooded compartments of the destroyer after the damaged ship docked in Singapore. The cause of the Aug. 21 collision is under investigation.

The crash ripped a gash in the McCain's hull, flooding crew berths and machinery and communications rooms.

The commander of the Navy's Japan-based 7th Fleet was fired last week after a series of accidents this year raised questions about its operations. The firing of Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, a three-star admiral, was a rare dismissal of a high-ranking officer for operational reasons.

The Navy also ordered an operational pause for its fleets worldwide to make sure all steps are being taken to ensure safe and effective operations. The Pacific Fleet will also carry out a ship-by-ship review of its vessels, looking at navigation, mechanical systems, bridge resource management and training.

The fallen Sailors are:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois

Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

