Divers find remains of all missing from USS McCain collision

SINGAPORE (AP) - Divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week, the U.S. Navy said Monday.
Navy and Marine Corps divers had been searching in flooded compartments of the destroyer after the damaged ship docked in Singapore. The cause of the Aug. 21 collision is under investigation.
The crash ripped a gash in the McCain's hull, flooding crew berths and machinery and communications rooms.
The commander of the Navy's Japan-based 7th Fleet was fired last week after a series of accidents this year raised questions about its operations. The firing of Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, a three-star admiral, was a rare dismissal of a high-ranking officer for operational reasons.
The Navy also ordered an operational pause for its fleets worldwide to make sure all steps are being taken to ensure safe and effective operations. The Pacific Fleet will also carry out a ship-by-ship review of its vessels, looking at navigation, mechanical systems, bridge resource management and training.
The fallen Sailors are:
- Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri
- Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas
- Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland
- Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio
- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland
- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York
- Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut
- Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas
- Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois
- Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs