Dog found with multiple stab wounds, covered in blood at a North County church

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued a severely injured dog that was found at a church in north St. Louis county.

A St. Louis County police officer was responding to a mental illness call at the church when the dog was found.

Frannie, named by the HSMO staff, is a 10-year-old poodle. Her owner voluntarily surrendered custody to the HSMO Tuesday night.

When Frannie was found, she had 19 stab wounds to her neck, back and chest. She received IV fluids, antibiotics and pain medication at the Humane Society of Missouri and is now in guarded condition at the HSMO headquarters.

“This poor dog suffered unfathomable trauma,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “Our first priority is for her to make a full recovery. Our expert staff will do everything we can to treat Frannie and give her the love and care she deserves. In addition, our Animal Cruelty Task Force will continue to investigate this case and deliver our report to the St. Louis County Police Department and the prosecutor’s office.”

An 18-year-old woman was taken into custody and the case will be sent to mental health court, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

