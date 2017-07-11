Dog rescued from vehicle on 100-degree day

Photo: Humane Society of Missouri

ST. LOUIS - “70 and over, don’t take Rover.”

The Human Society of Missouri shared a video of a dog being rescued from a vehicle near the St. Louis Zoo on Tuesday.

While it is not illegal to leave a dog in the car, it can be dangerous.

Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued a Chihuahua-mix from a vehicle where temperatures reached 120-degrees. Officials used a tool to unlock the door of the SUV and pull the dog out.

When the Humane Society of Missouri rescues animals from hot vehicles, they leave a note on the vehicle to let the owner of the dog know they took it and can pick it up from the Humane Society.

Human Society officials say the owner showed up to pick up the dog and agreed to have it spayed, brought up to date on vaccinations and microchipped.

Anyone who witnesses an animal in distress should call local police and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force at 314-647-4400.

