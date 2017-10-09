Domino's, fire departments team up for Fire Prevention Week

Fire truck at Domino's Pizza during Fire Prevention Week in 2016. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

It's Fire Prevention Week and to celebrate, local fire departments are teaming up with Domino's Pizza to celebrate with a chance for free pizza.

Over the course of the week, the deliveries made from the participating Domino's locations will be selected at random to be delivered on a fire engine. For those deliveries, firefighters will come in to test smoke alarms. If they are functioning, the pizza is free, and if they aren't, firefighters will put new batteries into the smoke alarms or install all new alarms.

The participating restaurants and the days they are participating are as follows:

Oct. 10 from 4-6 p.m.

Domino's at 667 Big Bend Road in Ballwin with the West County EMS and Fire

Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m.

Domino's at 309 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters with the Central County Fire and Rescue

Domino's at 3239 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis and the Mehlville Fire Protection District

Domino's at 8814 Gravois Road in Affton with the Affton Fire Department

Oct. 14 from 4-8 p.m.

Domino's at 12545 State Route 143 in Highland, Illinois, and the Highland Pierron Fire Protection District

For more information on Fire Prevention Week, visit the National Fire Protection Agency website.

