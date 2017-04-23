Donations bring new park to north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Kids in north St. Louis have a new playground, thanks to thousands of dollars in donations.

Former Rams player Isaac Bruce and local PNC bank employees helped build the new park at Flance Early Learning Center. Flance partners with several organizations in the St. Louis region, including Urban Strategies.

Urban Strategies is part of a team that recently was awarded a nearly $30 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative implementation grant to transform parts of north St. Louis.

"We are in the heart of this near north side neighborhood," said Mark Cross with the Flance Early Learning Center. "We want to be part of this community, and we are. We're inviting people to come in, play on the playground, see the center, a lot of our kids come from here, but also come from throughout the city too."

Flance is located on O'Fallon Street.

The playground was built for the school specifically, but they do have community days where everyone can come out to play.

