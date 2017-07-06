Driver arrested after fatal crash in University City

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One man was taken into custody and another is dead after a single car crash in University City Tuesday.

According to a press release from the University City Police Department, 19-year-old Francisco Rosalez died from his injuries after a single-car crash on Midland Avenue at around 10:30.

Police said a gold, 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Rosalez and three others inside was speeding when the car struck an Amren UE pole, snapping it in half. All four people in the car were taken to hospitals.

The driver was arrested for manslaughter and suspicion of driving under the influence.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

