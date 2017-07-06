Driver arrested after fatal crash in University City

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Ritenour high school graduate’s death has left his loved ones in shock and in mourning. The 19-year-old soccer standout died the fourth of July in a crash in University City. Now, his friends are sharing memories of a teen they call extraordinary.

According to a press release from the University City Police Department, 19-year-old Francisco Rosalez died from his injuries after a single-car crash on Midland Avenue at around 10:30.

“As soon as he walked into a room it would just light up… his smile, his personality, his aura,” said Mitchell Hollis, one of Frankie’s closest friends.

Friends say 19-year-old Frankie Rosalez was fun, outgoing, and a leader. Frankie was excelling at his banking job and had plans of playing collegiate soccer. He was a star player at Ritenour, and was always helping his teammates improve. He often gave underclassmen rides to practice.

“He was always just a nice person, just a genuinely nice person,” said Diana Castellanos, his longtime girlfriend. “I’m glad to have had him be such a big part of my life.”

Police said a gold, 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Rosalez and three others inside was speeding when the car struck an Ameren UE pole, snapping it in half on July 4. All four people in the car were taken to hospitals.

The driver was arrested for manslaughter and suspicion of driving under the influence. Rosalez was in the passenger-side of the car's back seat.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help his family with funeral expenses.

There will also be a candlelight vigil in his honor Friday night at 9 p.m. at Heman Park.

© 2017 KSDK-TV