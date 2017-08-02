Driver dies after car crashes into house

ST. LOUIS – One person is dead after a car crashed into a house in north St. Louis Tuesday night.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the accident occurred just after 11 p.m. on the 5900 block of Goodfellow. The driver died at the scene.

Police aren’t sure if anyone was home at the time of the accident.

5900 block of Goodfellow- car into a building with report of one occupant trapped. pic.twitter.com/jW94DY9sGT — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 2, 2017

