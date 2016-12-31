Driver goes airborne, crashes car through roof of N.C. house

Driver crashes through roof of Winston-Salem house (Photo @cityofwsfire)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say a car went airborne before crashing through the roof of a home in Winston-Salem on Friday around 4 p.m.

"I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve been here going on 12 years and this is the first one I’ve seen," Sergeant Verron Chue of the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

The accident happened at a group home for autistic adults in the 2900 block of Konnoak Drive. Six guests and ten employees lived at the house. Emergency crews on the scene said none of those people were hurt.

The executive director of the home, ResCare, said the residents are resilient.

"We are just very blessed, very fortunate that everyone is okay, staff included," Shane Furguson said.

Forsyth EMS says a woman who was driving the car was taken to Baptist Hospital. Investigators believe she had some sort of medical emergency and lost consciousness while driving.

Officials on scene say she ran a stop sign while going between 70-90 mph, and went up an embankment in front of the home before going airborne and crashing into the home.

Firefighters got the car removed from the house.

