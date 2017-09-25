Driver killed in single-car crash Monday morning

Accident generic (Photo: KSDK)

WILDWOOD, MO. - A driver was killed when a car drove off the road and into a wooded area along Manchester Road in Wildwood Monday morning.

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said the driver was going east on Manchester Road near Taylor Road at around 11 a.m. when the car left the road and went into a nearby wooded area. Police said the car — a GMC pick-up truck — caught fire immediately.

When police arrived on the scene, they pronounced the driver dead. Police said the driver appeared to be the only occupant of the car.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call St. Louis County police at (636) 529-8210.

