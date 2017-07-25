Driver kills woman in hit-and-run crash, isn't charged with her death

FERGUSON, MO. - A local family is questioning police after their daughter was killed in a hit-and-run accident and the driver isn't being charged with her death.

Keona Boyd died July 15 after she was hit by a car while pushing her stalled vehicle along Bermuda Road in Ferguson. Boyd's mother says her daughter clung to life for six agonizing days.

“Her stats just start dropping,” said Nakia Baker. “She can't hold her oxygen anymore. And then the next day she passed.”

Witnesses told Ferguson police the driver, Ricky Carrawell, got out of the car, saw the injured woman and panicked. Thanks to pressure from Boyd's family, Carrawell turned himself into Ferguson police a few days later.

“The story that he tells is that I knew I hit the car, I knew I left the scene of the accident. What I didn't know at the time because it was dark was that I hit a person,” said Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss.

Boyd's family isn't buying the story. Especially since they claim they saw Carrawell changing parts on the car involved in the crash.

“All the parts are laying on the side of these people's house with my daughter's blood still on it,” said Baker.

Chief Moss says detectives recovered the car parts, but he would not confirm whether the parts had blood on them.

Last week Carrawell was charged in St. Louis County with leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury, which is a Class-E felony. He bonded out shortly after.

Carrawell has not been charged in any way in the death of Keona Boyd. Chief Moss believes, unless more information comes to light, the investigation is complete.

“You can't prove in this particular case that he intended to kill a person. Yes, that was the result. But you can't prove that was the intent,” said Moss.

A spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office commented via email, "The investigation has not been completed, so that is the appropriate charge at this time. Once the completed investigation in presented to us, an additional charge(s) could be presented to the Grand Jury. The accident was at night and the defendant had just rounded a turn when he struck the victim who was in the street pushing a car. Since defendant fled the scene, (we) can’t prove impairment."

Boyd's family believes the woman’s death is the real crime. One for which Carrawell should be held accountable.

“This little guy can walk away with probation and my daughter cannot get her life back,” said Baker.

Boyd's step-father, Brian Baker, says the family will pursue every avenue they have in the case. That could include a lawsuit against Carrawell.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Ferguson Police.

Boyd’s family started GoFundMe page to raise money for final expenses. Click here to donate.

