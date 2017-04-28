Driver suffers medical issue, crashes into school bus

Car crashes into school bus on Friday morning (Photo: KSDK)

A driver's medical issue is being blamed on an accident involving a school bus.

Police say the driver of a car suffered some kind of medical problem, crossed the median and hit the bus on Clayton Road. The bus was heading to an elementary school in the Parkway district.

No students were on the bus at the time, but the driver suffered minor injuries. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

© 2017 KSDK-TV