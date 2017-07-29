Drug arrest made on MetroLink platform

The suspect was found to be in possession of a firearm, multiple bags of suspected drugs, and cash. (Photo: St. Louis County PD)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police said a drug arrest was made on a St. Louis County MetroLink platform early Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., the St. Louis County MetroLink Unit received word of an apparent drug dealer near the North Hanley MetroLink platform. Upon being questioned by police, the suspect became combative and was sprayed with pepper spray by officers.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a firearm, multiple bags of suspected drugs, and cash.

