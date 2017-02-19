Eagle takes 300-mile roadtrip to St. Louis

Robert Garrett found the injured eagle on his way back from Standing Rock (Photo: World Bird Sanctuary/Facebook)

ST. LOUIS - When you're on the road, you're never quite sure what you'll find.

But for Robert Garrett, on his journey back to St. Louis from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in both North and South Dakota, he'd find a new friend along the way.

Along the drive home, Garrett witnessed a truck collide with an eagle. The truck kept on its way, but Garrett stopped his vehicle and picked up the injured bird. He placed the eagle in his passenger seat and began a 300-mile road trip with his new road buddy.

Wednesday, the pair arrived at the World Bird Sanctuary's Wildlife Hospital. In a Facebook post, the Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation said the eagle suffered moderate damage to its right eye and head. The prognosis for the bird was listed as guarded, but good.

