Echo & The Bunnymen, Violent Femmes headed to STL

INVERARAY, SCOTLAND: Ian McCulloch of Echo And The Bunnymen performs during the second day of the inaugural Connect Music Fesival, held in the grounds of Inveraray Castle on the banks of Loch Fyne, on September 1, 2007 in Argyllshire, Scotland. (Photo: Jim Dyson, 2007 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - English rock band Echo & The Bunnymen have their eyes set on St. Louis this summer.

Saturday, July 22, Echo & The Bunnymen will co-headline a show with Violent Femmes at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre. The show is a part a 17-show summer series, including stops in Kansas City, Chicago and more.

Tickets for the outdoors show go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. through TicketMaster. Several presale opportunities will be available Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase $13 reserved seats during the first week tickets go on sale.

The full list of tour dates are below:

Jul 11 – Philadelphia – Skyline Stage at the Mann

– Skyline Stage at the Mann Jul 12 – Brooklyn – Ford Ampitheater at Coney Island

– Ford Ampitheater at Coney Island Jul 14 – Asbury Park – Stone Pony Summerstage

Park – Stone Pony Summerstage Jul 15 – Boston – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

– Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Jul 17 – Pittsburgh – Stage AE

– Stage AE Jul 18 – Detroit – Meadow Brook Ampitheatre

– Meadow Brook Ampitheatre Jul 19 – Columbus – Express Live Outdoor Stage

– Express Live Outdoor Stage Jul 21 – Milwaukee – BMO Harris Pavillion

– BMO Harris Pavillion Jul 22 – Saint Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

– – Jul 23 – Chicago – Huntington Bank Pavilion

– Huntington Bank Pavilion Jul 25 – Kansas City – Crossroads KC

City – Crossroads KC Jul 26 – Denver – Fillmore Auditorium

– Fillmore Auditorium Jul 29 – Costa Mesa – Pacific Ampitheatre

– Pacific Ampitheatre Jul 30 – Saratoga / San Jose – The Mountain Winery

/ – The Mountain Winery Aug 1 – Portland – Oregon Zoo Ampitheatre

– Oregon Zoo Ampitheatre Aug 2 – Seattle – Woodland Park Zoo Ampitheatre

– Woodland Park Zoo Ampitheatre Aug 3 – Vancouver – PNE Ampitheatre

