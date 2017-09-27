2 students arrested after gun fired at Collinsville school bus stop

Two Collinsville High School students were taken into police custody after a gun was fired near a school bus stop Wednesday morning.

Police said the student fired the gun at around 8:15 Wednesday morning at a bus stop in unincorporated Collinsville, Illinois.

During the investigation, the Collinsville High School resource officer located the student and searched his backpack, where he found the magazine of the gun. He continued his investigation and eventually found the gun in the backpack of a female student who the other student knew.

Both students were taken into custody and transported the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said no students or faculty were threatened at any point.

© 2017 KSDK-TV