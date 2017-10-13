A principal's message to his students: All things are possible

FLORISSANT, MO. - Being the reporter who travels from school to school during the fall to host the #5PrepRally, I get to meet teachers and staff who are doing great things for their students.

During the morning Prep Rally at McCluer High on October 6th, my attention was immediately directed toward Principal Cedric Gerald. He was in the middle of all the action, and probably having the most fun in the group. It was evident that students respond to his leadership.

In only his second year as principal, he’s drastically cut student suspension rates in the school and has increased enrollment in AP classes by more than 50 percent, according to school data.

Watch the video to meet Mr. Gerald: a “Hallway Staple” proving impact isn’t always measured by years of service.

