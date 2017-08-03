Back to School Savings 2017

ST. LOUIS - The average household is expected to spend 687 dollars on back to school shopping this year. That's according to The National Retail Federation.

5 On Your Side is here to save you time, stress, and money with some easy tricks that will have you skipping into the school year.

"I don't really know when the savings are to be honest with you," said single dad Mathew Mikitin.

Mom Maggie White explained, "I tend to just do a little at a time so as not to drive myself crazy."

It’s hard to believe in the cloud of chaos of back to school shopping, that there is a method to the madness.

The Deal Guy Matt Granite says when it comes to school shopping being a procrastinator pays off.

"The early bird never gets a bargain when it comes to back to school," said Granite.

"If you wait until the first week of August, which is what we’re suggesting, you double your savings with everything on clearance at that point," he explained.

Granite says backpacks are one of the items worth waiting for. They will be up to 75% off during the first two weeks of August.

Another big hit this year is the laptop, tablet hybrid. This tech will also go on sale the first week of August.

