Free school supplies, lunch available at Community Empowerment Festival

ThinkStock (Photo: nito100)

ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis Public Schools are less than a month away from the new school year.

The school district along with the National Urban League are joining forces to present the annual Back to School Community Empowerment Festival on July 29.

This year’s festival will feature a main stage on the arena floor where student performances and academic showcases will be highlighted.

While supplies last, free school supplies and a free lunch will be available.

The festival will be at America’s Center and it starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

Free shuttle service will be available at over 30 sites around the city.

For more information on the festival click here or call 314-345-2520.

© 2017 KSDK-TV