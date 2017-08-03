ThinkStock (Photo: moodboard, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. LOUIS - The KidSmart’s Push for Pencils school supply drive is happening over tax-free weekend (Aug.4 – Aug. 6) at St. Louis area Walmart and Office Depot locations.

The goal of the drive is to collect 100,000 school supplies for the 90,000 children in need of the St. Louis area.

The movement includes more than 150 businesses, over 50,000 employees and individuals throughout the community.

Since opening in 2002, KidSmart has distributed more than $30 million worth of free school supplies and educational materials to over 100,000 St. Louis children in need.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Walmart

South County 3270 Telegraph Rd St Louis

Manchester 201 Highlands Blvd Rd Manchester

Ferguson 10741 W Florissant Ave St Louis

St Peters 1661 Jungermann Rd St. Peters

St Charles 2897 S Service Rd St. Charles

Office Depot

Creve Coeur 12581 Olive Blvd Creve Coeur

Olivette 1010 Collingwood Dr Olivette

Bridgeton 12452 St. Charles Rock Rd Bridgeton

O Fallon 1349 State Hwy K O Fallon

