Ritenour opens Center for Gifted Education

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On August 12, the Ritenour School District opened its new Center for Gifted Education.

The director says the goal for students is learning by doing, and giving. Dr. Michael Dragoni says the goal is to teach students traditional subjects with hands-on projects ranging from furniture building to urban farming.

And Dragoni says there will be a larger purpose. Much of what the more than 220 students in the district wide program make will be donated to causes in their community.

"Not your typical classroom at all," says Dragoni. "What we hope is that this will become the typical classroom."

Dragoni says instructors from the Center for Gifted Education will train teachers in traditional classroom on how new ways of learning can work for all students.

© 2017 KSDK-TV