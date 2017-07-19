Schools closing for solar eclipse on Aug. 21

ST. LOUIS - Schools across the St. Louis are will be closing for a day for a once in a lifetime event on August 21.

Schools closed:

Dunklin R-5 School District

Edwardsville School District 7

St. Clair R-13 School District

Windsor C-1 School District

If you know of a school that will be closing for the eclipse and is not listed here, send an e-mail to: newstips@ksdk.com

The eclipse will start in Oregon, and move across the United States to South Carolina.

In St. Louis, the eclipse will start at 11:50 a.m. and end at 2:44 p.m. The maximum eclipse time, when the moon is closest to the center of the sun, will be at 1:18 p.m.

