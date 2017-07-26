Six Flags to host back to school supply drive

EUREKA, MO. - Six Flags St. Louis is hosting their eighth annual back to school supply in August.

Guests who bring in five school supplies that are found on KidSmart’s “most needed items” list, which include pencils, pens, glue, loose notebook paper, markers, crayons, and scissors August 7-11 or August 13-15 will receive a one-day general admission ticket for $29.99.

All items donated must be new and unopened.

KidSmart is Missouri’s only free educational supply store. Since opening in 2002 the organization has distributed nearly $49 million in school supplies to more than 160,000 children in the St. Louis area.

