St. Louis area back-to-school events

ST. LOUIS - The Girlz 4 Life Back to School Workshop

When: Saturday, August 12 from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Lewis & Clark Branch Library

9909 Lewis and Clark Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63136

Ages: 2nd – 8th grade girls

Price: Free

The event will give the girls free back to school supplies and talk about tips to help them in the upcoming school year.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-2-school-workshop-tickets-36232159364?aff=es2



Back to School Summer Health Fair by Myrtle Hilliard Davis Comprehensive Health Centers, Inc.

When: Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Homer G. Phillips Health Center

2425 Whittier St.

St. Louis, MO 63113

Price: Free

The event will provide free health screenings, haircuts, school supply giveaways and the opportunity to learn more about healthcare through the vendors at the event. There will also be free food and drinks, games and live entertainment.

Sponsored by: Anthem and Children’s Hospital



Hazelwood School District Back-to-School Fair

When: Monday, August 14 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Mills between Cabela’s and Children’s Place at entrances 1 and 2

Price: Free

There will be booths from about 30 different school sites that will talk about uniform policies, school supplies, clubs and activities. New students will be able to enroll in the District and families will have the opportunity to meet new superintendent, Dr. Steve Price. Immunizations will be offered to students from 1st-12th grade by the People’s Health Clinic during fair hours at Hazelwood West Middle School (12834 Missouri Bottom Rd.), which is near St. Louis Mills. There will also be entertainment by students and prizes.



Back to School Community Empowerment Festival by SLPS and the National Urban League

When: Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Convention Plaza at the America’s Center

Price: Free

Families will be able to get information about academic services and students will be able to receive free school supplies on a first come, first serve basis. There will also be live entertainment on the main stage, free food and drinks, prizes and haircut services. For more information, call 314-345-2520.



Back 2 School Store by National Council of Jewish Women

When: Sunday, July 30 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Temple Israel

1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63141

Price: Free

The event helps local underprivileged elementary students get the school supplies and clothing they need for the school year. Each child will be paired with a volunteer personal shopper to take them around and help them select backpacks, books, clothes and other school supplies as they get ready for the school year. There will also be resources available for the families while they wait for their children to finish going through the store.



Beyond Housing/Back to School by the Community Service Initiative

When: Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Normandy High School

6701 Saint Charles Rock Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63121

Volunteers are needed to help gather and distribute backpacks and school supplies for kids from Pre-K – 12th grade who need them.

