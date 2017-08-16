Grow Your Own Teachers part of Fort Zumwalt's hiring solution

Photo of an empty classroom in a university. Seats are empty. (Photo: Photo_Russia, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - As area school districts begin the new school year, finding qualified teachers for math, science, special education and other high-need areas remains a challenge. In the Fort Zumwalt School District, the Grow Your Own Teachers Program has become one more way to hire teachers like Kelsie Ballmann.

“Picking to work in special ed, I wanted kids to have someone that loves them and supported them and I knew I could be that person for them,” said Ballman.

Ballman graduated from the Fort Zumwalt district and was handpicked to be a future teacher while she was still in high school by the Grown Your Own Teachers program. In 2009 when Ballmann was a high school senior, she completed a personal essay, presented letters of recommendation, and evidence of college acceptance before joining the Grow Your Own Teachers.

In exchange for agreeing to teach in the Fort Zumwalt district, Ballmann received a forgivable loan of $3000 per semester, money raised by the Fort Zumwalt Education Foundation. Besides the financial assistance, Ballmann received mentoring that began in high school and continued through college and student teaching.

“I just built so many relationships with people who really cared about my success, so that’s really the key component of what this program is, the relationships,” said Ballmann.

The Grow Your Own Teachers Program identifies individuals who will be graduates of the Fort Zumwalt School District who are interested in pursuing teaching careers in areas of high needs. Program components include financial support, mentoring, seminars, and job placement after completing teacher certification requirements.

“I am going to be able to come out of college debt free, so I’m really thankful to this program to be able to do that,” said Makenna Farrier, a graduate student at Truman State University.

Farrier begins her student teaching in Fort Zumwalt next spring. Graduating debt free and knowing that a job is waiting for her has lowered Farrier’s stress level.

“I have a lot of friends who were talking about where they are going to be interviewed and even stressing about where they’re going to do their student teaching and it’s been such a blessing to able to not worry about that,” said Farrier.

Education consultant Patty Corum spent 18 years in the Fort Zumwalt School District as a principal, assistant and deputy superintendent. Corum was one of the founders of Grow Your Own Teachers.

“In areas like math and science and special education there were not many applicants, so Grow Your Own Teachers was a way to raise awareness with our students about these high needs areas,” said Corum.

Corum’s new book “Faces of Fort Zumwalt” is a history of the school district, written to raise money for the foundation that supports the Grow Your Own Teachers Program.

“The book costs $30 and $20 per book goes back to the foundation, so if we sell all one thousand, that’s $20,000 for the foundation,” said Corum. “Why not target that group of students and offer some financial assistance so that they can come back and teach here?”

Gender and ethnic diversity remain a challenge for Grow Your Own Teachers. Of the 19 program participants who are teaching or studying in college to become teachers, only two are men, and none are minorities.

© 2017 KSDK-TV