Hazelwood School District in need of more teachers

ST. LOUIS - The Hazelwood school district is scrambling to fill teaching positions before school starts.

The district lost more than 10 percent of its teachers throughout last school year up until now. Many left because of a contract dispute.

The school district is trying to fill 30 teacher positions by the beginning of the new school year.

176 teachers retired or resigned this year this year, which is a more than 10 percent of the district's teaching staff.

District leaders are concerned.



They're working on a retention plan to keep more staff in place, they also say that at some point, they're going to have to offer teachers raises so that they can be competitive with other school districts.

As for class sizes, the school district says they will not be larger, due in part to lower enrollment.

However, Diane Livingston, former Hazelwood NEA president of six years, says she is worried about class sizes and new teachers having a lack of experience.

Parents, students and teachers are hoping for better communication and problem solving within the school district this upcoming school year.

