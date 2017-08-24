Illinois leaders say they've reached school funding deal

Hallway at a high school (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

CHICAGO - Illinois' legislative leaders say they've reached a tentative agreement in the state's school funding fight, but details are still being worked out.



Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin issued a statement Thursday saying there's "agreement in principle," but wording won't be released until "drafts have been reviewed."



Democratic leaders Senate President John Cullerton and House Speaker Michael Madigan say in a statement that they've reached "agreement in concept."



The four are expected to meet again in Springfield on Sunday, a day before the House convenes.



There's wide agreement that Illinois' 20-year-old school funding formula is unfair. But Democrats and Republicans have disagreed over fixes.



The budget legislators approved last month over Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's objections requires a new formula for schools to get state money this year.

