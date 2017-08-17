It was a scary end to the first day of school for one St. Louis family. A mother said her son was dropped off at the wrong bus stop even after he told the bus driver that it was the wrong spot and there was no one there to pick him up.

St. Louis Public Schools said, in this case, protocol was not followed. And it’s now having a serious conversation with the bus provider, First Student, to figure out what went wrong.

"I hate that this happened to my child but I definitely don’t want it to happen to anyone else's child," said Tierra Cason, who said her 8-year-old son called her from the school bus on his way home from Humboldt Elementary School.

“He said, ‘Mom, I think I'm on the wrong bus.’"

Cason’s son realized he was on the wrong school bus. That’s when he used his cell phone to call Cason, who said her son put her on speaker phone so that she could talk to the bus driver too.

“I told her 'No, that’s the wrong place,'” Cason described.

“You can’t get off at 10th and Washington because no one will be there to get you,” Cason said.

Cason said even though she told the driver her son was headed for the wrong bus stop, the driver said that she could not take a different route. Instead, Cason’s son was dropped off at 10th and Washington, instead of Market and Marcus.



“I'm like 'Is the bus there waiting with you?'” Cason asked. “He's like, ‘No, the bus is not here. She left.’”

St. Louis Public Schools said this was not acceptable. One of two things should have happened.



"That child either should be brought back to the school that they go to or we have two different schools here we take children to, we call them holding schools," explained St. Louis Public Schools Spokesperson Patrick Wallace.

The holding schools reach out to parents or find alternative transportation for the student.

“There will be conversations between the school district and the transportation company to say this is unacceptable and this can never happen again,” Wallace said.

“When the school hands you over these people's kids, you have to make sure you have to kind of nurture them like their your own,” Cason said.

5 On Your Side spoke to First Student Bus Company by phone. It said it absolutely apologizes for what happened. It also said it is conducting its own investigation, which includes talking to this school bus driver.

