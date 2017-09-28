New city-county youth literacy initiative launches

A number of PBS TV characters were on hand at the Missouri History Museum to help kick off the first city-county youth literacy initiative in St. Louis. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - The motto for St. Louis’ first-ever city-county youth literacy initiative is all about moving forward: “a St. Louis that reads together, succeeds together.”

It aims to make sure kids are reading at or above grade level by the end of third grade. They’ll do that by partnering with a broad number of organizations throughout the area. This also coincides with the 20th anniversary of St. Louis Ready Readers, a group of 500 volunteers who read to kids in about 200 classrooms every week. The organization says this new campaign will be about a lot more than just books.

“Children need books, they definitely have to have books in the home, but what we most need are strong predictable relationships with adults,” said Lisa Greening of Ready Readers. “It’s important that the St. Louis city and county looks at all of their children as children that can succeed so well in life if they get a great start.”

Representatives from the mayor’s and county executive’s offices also proclaimed September 28, 2017, “St. Louis Reads to Succeed Day.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV