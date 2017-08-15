New elementary schools open in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, MO. - The fastest growing school district in the state of Missouri just got a little bigger. The Wentzville School District opened another new elementary school on Tuesday.

The district cut the ribbon on the new Stone Creek Elementary School on Monday. Students, parents, teachers, and school leaders got a chance to explore.

Tuesday the district opened a second elementary school in Foristell. Both buildings can house 900 students.

District leaders say the new schools and moving sixth grade students to the elementary schools should cut down on overcrowding.

