Racial unity discussed at Pattonville High School

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. - Some Pattonville High School students spent about 30 minutes on Thursday to talk about racial issues and racial unity. The district worked with students to help facilitate what it called a "gathering." Administrators allowed students who wanted to attend to leave the high school around 9 a.m. and meet at the football stadium on campus.

"I don't know that you can go to a community anywhere, where you don't have race as an issue. To the extent that even one student feels there are racial issues, we need to address it. I will also say this: our kids do a fantastic job working across race and culture, religion and accepting one another," said Pattonville Superintendent Mike Fulton.

Fulton said he heard from parents who were supportive of the school for allowing students the time to talk about race. He also heard from parents who thought protests and other gatherings during the school day is not appropriate. One parent told 5 On Your Side she would rather see a community forum hosted by the district after school hours.

