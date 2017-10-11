Three of a Kind: SLUH brothers earn perfect ACT scores

Kurt Schumacher scored a perfect score on his ACT. (Photo: SLUH, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - To be the youngest in a family means you've got a lot to live up to, but that’s no issue for Kurt Schumacher.

Kurt, a senior at St. Louis University High School, recently did something only 42 other SLUH students have done before him: earn a perfect 36 score on his ACT. What makes Kurt’s score so special is that he joins his older brothers, SLUH graduates Frank and Stephen, who also got a perfect ACT score.

"The most important thing I've learned at SLUH is to challenge myself and to get out of my comfort zone," Kurt said. "In soccer, this message has been preached to the team for a long time in the form of 'You're not tired. You're just uncomfortable.'

Kurt graduates in 2018 is a National Merit Semifinalist, with hopes to be a finalist in May. He is also a member of the Outdoor Adventure Club, National Honor Society, and Senior Advisor.

His top college choices include Vanderbilt University and the University of Southern California.

Congratulations!

Congrats to Kurt Schumacher '18 who joins brothers Frank '10 and Stephen '08 by earning a top ACT score of 36! https://t.co/loH5xcyZOT pic.twitter.com/Ftu18n6k5z — St. Louis U. High (@sluhjrbills) October 10, 2017

© 2017 KSDK-TV