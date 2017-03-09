Edward Jones named one of the top places to work

Photo: Edward Jones

ST. LOUIS, MO. - St. Louis-based financial services firm Edward Jones has been named one of the top companies to work for by Fortune magazine.

Fortune released its 20th anniversary edition of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2017 list on Thursday.

This is Edward Jones’ 18th time making the list, including top 10 finishes for 14 years, top five ranking for seven years and consecutive number one rankings in 2002 and 2003. In 2016, it ranked number 10 overall.

The ranking of the top companies in the U.S. is based on employee ratings of their workplace culture, which includes the level of trust they feel towards their leaders, the pride they take in their jobs and the camaraderie they experience with their colleagues.

According to the Great Place to Work, this year's ranking companies continue to show that a high-trust culture fuels better business results.

Google took the number one spot, for the full list of 100 Best Companies to Work For visit Fortune.com.

