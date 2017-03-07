KSDK
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Wentzville Monday night

Storms damage Wentzville's Mobile Manor

Ashley Cole , KSDK 10:09 AM. CST March 07, 2017

WENTZVILLE, MO. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of 88 MPH touched down in Wentzville on Monday night.

According to the NWS, the tornado started at 11:51 p.m. and ended at 11:54 p.m. Monday. 

Two people were injured when high winds overturned homes inside a mobile home park near the corner of West Main Street and Hilltop Drive. Both suffered minor injuries. 

 

