EF-1 tornado confirmed in Wentzville Monday night

WENTZVILLE, MO. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of 88 MPH touched down in Wentzville on Monday night.

According to the NWS, the tornado started at 11:51 p.m. and ended at 11:54 p.m. Monday.

Two people were injured when high winds overturned homes inside a mobile home park near the corner of West Main Street and Hilltop Drive. Both suffered minor injuries.

