Effort to give inmates relief from the heat begins

The St. Louis Medium Security Institution

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis' medium security jail, known as the "Workhouse", has come under fire before. And now its inmates are enduring this triple-digit heat wave without air conditioning.

Much of the outcry regarding the Workhouse is because the vast majority of its inmates haven't been convicted. Many are there awaiting trial, unable to post their bonds. So a group of St. Louisans is ponying up to bail out these overheated individuals.

The non-profit Arch City Defenders is among them. The legal advocates are putting together a plan to free these inmates from their cells, and the heat, by bailing out as many as possible. If not in time for this heat wave, then the next one.

“It’s not a humane place that anyone should live in,” says Arch City Defenders Staff Attorney Nicole Nelson, “our office thought it was time to interfere and do something.”

About 70 percent of the roughly 770 inmates are housed in the non-air-conditioned portion of the building, which was built in 1966. There, temperatures are often hotter than outside, according to St. Louis’s Division of Corrections Commissioner, Dale Glass.

Glass also says there's protocol in place for keeping those inmates cool. That includes providing ice every hour, along with Gatorade, popsicles and cooling towels. He says they also have air-conditioned cooling stations, and there have been no heat-related medical incidents during this heat wave.

But for Arch City Defenders, that isn’t enough. Nelson explains, “They need a new facility, whether that looks like building a new facility or transferring individuals to another facility until that new facility can be built, that’s something that the city needs to look at and see what their resources look like so they can get that done.”

Meanwhile, the Division of Corrections Commissioner adds that if the public truly wants to help these inmates, they should vote for the bonds that improve these facilities. One bond issue, that failed just over a year ago, would have put air conditioning in the Workhouse.

© 2017 KSDK-TV