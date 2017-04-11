KSDK
Close

Emergency crews respond to roof collapse in north STL

KSDK 12:37 PM. CDT April 11, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Emergency crews are on scene of a partial roof collapse on the 5200 Block of Thrush Avenue. 

According to officials, workers were working on the roof of a home when it partially collapsed. No one was at home during the time of the collapse and none of the workers were injured.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories