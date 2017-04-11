File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Emergency crews are on scene of a partial roof collapse on the 5200 Block of Thrush Avenue.

According to officials, workers were working on the roof of a home when it partially collapsed. No one was at home during the time of the collapse and none of the workers were injured.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

No one trapped; one story frame dwelling; weight of roofing materials compromised roof. Occupants not home; roofers uninjured. #STLCity https://t.co/95KUuu1Wkj — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 11, 2017

