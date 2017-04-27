Emergency management prepares for weekend flooding

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - With up to 6 inches of rain forecasted for the weekend, emergency management agencies throughout the St. Louis region are on high alert for flooding.

Metro West EMA Coordinator Mike Thiemann says, “Obviously with the rain yesterday, we had saturation of the ground, so it will not take much more for us to see flash flooding situations. So we’re really concerned about the public being aware, and making good decisions.”

Thiemann coordinates disaster response for the St. Louis region, encompassing 11 Missouri counties. He says they’re in advisory mode with a plan already in place. Eighty-six swift water technicians are ready to go, with inflatable rescue boats and other rescue equipment.

Thiemann says the greatest risk for flooding will be in the southern counties of the St. Louis region, but any low-lying area is at risk. First responders are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings, recognize those low-lying areas, and if you see water on the road, don’t drive through it.

Monarch Deputy Chief & Swift Water Response Supervisor Les Crews says, “Unfortunately, most people truly do not respect the power and danger of water. We take it for granted. So the most common scenario we’re going to see is people want to drive through that flooded roadway, and that’s the worst mistake they can make.”

Thiemann adds, “They become trapped, they float away, and they get into trees or wherever they can to be rescued, and some people do not get out of the car.”

When it comes to driving through water on roadways, looks can be deceiving. In flooding situations, the road beneath the water can give way, so what looks like 3 inches could really be 10 feet.

