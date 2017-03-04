Endangered Person Advisory issued for 3 Crawford Co. children

(L-R) Ignacia Collins, 7, Marianna Collins, 5, and Kimberly Collins, 1-month-old, were reportedly taken by their mother, 26-year-old Margaret Jordan Friday evening. She is suspected to be headed to Jackson, Florida. (Photo: Crawford County Sheriff)

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO. - The Crawford County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered Person Advisory for three missing children Saturday.

Around 8 p.m. Friday evening, 7-year-old Ignacia Collins, 5-year-old Marianna Collins and 1-month-old Kimberly Collins, were reportedly taken from a household by their mother, 26-year-old Margaret Jordan. According to officials, information was given that Jordan was en route to Jackson, Fl. with the three children.

Jordan was last seen in Cuba, Mo. driving a tan 2001 Chevrolet Blazer with Missouri license plates FG2ZIJ.

Ignacia is described as white, 3-foot-9 and 45-pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Marianna is described as white, 3-foot-5 and 40-pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Kimberly is described as white, 18-inches and 4-pounds-2-ounces, with unknown hair and unknown eyes.

The mother is described as white, 5-foot-1 and 185-pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a dark olive complexion.

Anyone with information regarding the missing children, suspect or vehicle is asked to immediately contact 911, the nearest law enforcement agency, or the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at (573), 775-4911.

