Endangered person advisory issued for 31-year-old Fulton man

Carl Debrodie | Fulton Police Department

FULTON, MO. - Police in Fulton have issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 31-year-old man.

Carl Debrodie was last seen on the 200 Block of Claymine Road in Fulton on April 17 around 7:30 a.m.

Debrodie has red hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a black leather jacket, white and orange striped polo shirt, blue jeans and white new balance tennis shoes.

He left his residence on foot in an unknown direction and has not been heard from since. Police say Debrodie suffers from apraxia, other mental disabilities, and is legally blind.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 or contact the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100.

