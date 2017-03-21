Endangered Person Advisory issued for Ferguson teen

FERGUSON, MO. - Police are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl missing from Ferguson.
Willow Lynn Canaday has been missing from the 1500 block of Starlight Drive since around 8 p.m. Monday. She's described as a black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with purple hair, hazel eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an alien on the front, black jeans and black tennis shoes.
According to the advisory, Canaday went to bed around 7 p.m. after having an argument with her parents. Shortly later, her parents went to check on her and found she was missing and had left a suicide note.
Canaday suffers from ADHD, depression, bi-polar disorder and anxiety. She has a history of cutting herself and may be in possession of a pair of scissors.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Canaday should immediately call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.
