Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 16-year-old girl

Tori Symone Flowers-Rhodes (Photo: St. Louis County Police Department, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who could be in danger.

According to police, Tori Symone Flowers-Rhodes was last seen on the 2400 block of Greenbriar around 6:30 Wednesday night after having an argument with her mother. Tori left home with a black duffle bag and left a suicide note behind. Police say she has contacted several friends and relatives to say good-bye.

Tori is described as a black woman, 5’2” tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.