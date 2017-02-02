Missing 43-year-old woman found safe

Update: Angelene Arnold has been found safe. Thanks to everyone who helped with the search.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 43-year-old woman from St. Louis County who is recovering from alcoholism and undiagnosed dementia.

According to police, Angelene Arnold was last seen at her home on the 3600 block of Weber Road around midnight Thursday morning.

Arnold is described as a white woman, 5’5” tall, approximately 155 pounds, with brown hair and blues eyes. She was last seen wearing a plaid jacket and pink and purple zebra print pants.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

(© 2017 KSDK)