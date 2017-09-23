Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Overland man

50-year-old Eugene Melichar was reported as missing Friday evening. (Photo: St. Louis County PD)

OVERLAND, MO. - St. Louis Police are asking for the community's help in the search for a missing St. Louis County man.

Eugene Melichar, 50, was last seen Friday around 7 p.m. in the 220 block of Hernon Drive in Overland, Mo. According to officials, he had made suicidal statements to his family via text message. He was last heard from at around 10 p.m. via text message.

Melichar was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. He was described as 5-foot-11 with a shaved head and blue eyes.

Melichar drives a grey 2016 Toyota 4-Runner with Missouri license plates DLPHNS.

Anyone with information on Melichar's whereabouts should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210, their nearest law enforcement agency, or 911.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 KSDK-TV