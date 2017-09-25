Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing suicidal teen

The St Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 18-year-old Amber Nicole Porter. (Photo: Police, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 18-year-old girl.

According to St. Louis County Police, Amber Porter left her parent’s home around 3:15 Monday afternoon after making suicidal comments. Her vehicle was found at Bee Tree Park with her belongings inside.

Porter is approximately 5’6” tall, 150 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless black shirt and burgundy shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

