EPA begins screening for radiation in Bridgeton

File photo. (Photo: KSDK)

The Environmental Protection Agency started testing homes in the Spanish Village neighborhood in Bridgeton, Missouri, Tuesday.

A press release from the agency said the screening is a part of a focused response to address concerns in a recent lawsuit alleging radioactive contamination in a Spanish Village home.

The EPA will screen areas in and around homes near the one named in the lawsuit for alpha, beta and gamma radiation. The EPA will also take soil samples from around the area and test for radioactive material including Thorium-230.

After they collect samples, they will send it to a lab to see if it tests positive for higher-than-natural radiation levels.

The release said the agency will provide the data from the screening to the homeowners and notify the public of any future actions.

The EPA, Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services worked to develop the plan.