EPA canvasses neighborhood for possible hazardous material after fire at historic house

The historic James L. Clemens House in north St. Louis was destroyed by a fire early. Around 3:30 a.m. the St. Louis landmark, located at 1849 Cass near the intersection of Helen and Mullanaphy, caught fire.

ST. LOUIS - An historic north St. Louis mansion burned to the ground last week, but it's what's left behind that has many neighbors concerned for their health.

On Monday, EPA contractors canvassed the neighborhoods directly in back of the James L. Clemens House. They collected samples of dust and debris which they will take back to their labs for testing. They are working to determine whether or not those particles contained asbestos or other hazardous material.

"All of these embers were coming up in to the sky and dropping down into our neighborhood," explained Terry Chapman who has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years.

From Chapman’s viewpoint, he could see the embers, dust and debris coming from the Clemens House on Cass Avenue. The historic North St. Louis property that once belonged to Mark Twain’s cousin, James Clemens, caught fire on July 12. All of that material was blowing in the direction of Chapman’s neighborhood.

“These things were coming down like balls of fire almost - particles that were still embers," said Chapman.

As a result, the St. Louis Health Department reached out to the EPA to sample the homes along Helen and Mullanphy streets for toxic contamination. The EPA collected bulk samples of debris which it will send back to its labs for testing.

"Once those samples are tested, then they will alert the St. Louis Health Department as to the results of those test,” said Shantez Williams, the Program Manager at the St. Louis Health Department.

But, it was not able to collect samples from the Clemens House itself.

"Part of their protocol is that they have to have permission from the property owner," Williams explained.

The mayor’s office tell us that it has reached out to the owner, Paul McKee. So far, he has denied them access. The city is now working with its legal team to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, neighbors are concerned about the charred debris strewn through their walkways and in their yards.

"I think we're in the middle of a hazardous site,” Chapman said.

A spokesperson on behalf of McKee said they are waiting for the insurance to give the okay, before letting anyone on to the property. That’s because the building is not stable.

In a statement, the spokesperson wrote:

“Once we receive assurance that the Clemens house is deemed structurally safe, it will be available for entry and inspection and any necessary testing. We look forward to working with the authorities to solve this apparent crime.”

The eventual clean-up process will be dependent on the results of the EPA testing. That could be released as early as Tuesday.

