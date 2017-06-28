Escaped St. Louis County inmate captured in Festus

Bruce Brutsman | St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Bruce Brutsman, an inmate who escaped in St. Louis County custody, has been caught.

Police found Brutsman on the 1100 block of Sunset Point in Festus around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Brutsman had been on the run since Saturday morning. He was transported from the Justice Center to an area hospital for treatment of allegedly swallowing a battery. While under the care of medical professionals, Brutsman managed to escape on foot from the County Correctional Officer monitoring him.

On Wednesday morning, police located the stolen vehicle, but it was unoccupied. Hours later, he was found in Festus.

No other details have been released in his arrest.

