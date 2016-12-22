Eureka Eagle Scout project honors first responders

Drew Walters standing in front of his Eagle Scout project. (Photo: Donna Walters, Custom)

EUREKA, MO. - There is a new monument at Eureka City Hall honoring first responders, all thanks to a 13-year-old Boy Scout from Troop 322.

Drew Walters is currently the rank of Life, the second highest rank a Boy Scout can earn. With all of the negativity and violence surrounding police and first responders, he wanted to do something to honor them for his Eagle Scout project. After seeing a bronze plaque online, he knew exactly what he wanted to do.

Drew and his mother went to Kirkwood Material West to look for a boulder to place the 2’ X 3’ plaque on and met Don Schmieg, who offered to donate the boulder and his time to help. Schieg also donated plants, decorative rock, soil, and the natural stone edging for the monument.

Photos: Eagle Scout project at Eureka City Hall

Drew led a group of volunteers, which included family members, scouts and adults from Troop 322, on digging the bed for the monument, planting the flowers, and installing the decorative rock.

The monument was officially unveiled on Wednesday during a dedication ceremony held by Mayor Kevin Coffey, Chief Wiegand of the Eureka Police Department, and Chief Brown of the Eureka Fire Protection District.

The plaque cost over $3,700, but Drew was able to raise the money with the help of many area businesses, along with his friends and family. Sarah’s Cake Shop also created police badge shaped cookies and sold them at their Eureka location to help fund the project. Victorian Gardens and the Eureka-Pacific Elks Lodge #2644 were also notable donors.

Ranieri Concrete donated and poured the concrete for the base of the monument, and Keith Lane of Semco Distributing cut the granite for the monument to sit. Dave Princivalli donated his services and engraved the words “EUREKA STRONG” onto the plaque, according to Drew’s mother.