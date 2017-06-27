Former Edwardsville officer gets 40 years in prison for burglaries

Madison County State's Attorney's Office

EDWARDSVILLE, MO. - EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A former southern Illinois police officer has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a long string of burglaries.



Former Edwardsville police officer Brian Barker was sentenced Monday.

The 44-year-old was arrested in December 2014 and charged in multiple burglaries of businesses and homes over a period of 15 years, some of which he committed while on duty and in uniform. He pleaded guilty in January as part of a deal that included restitution to victims.



Assistant Madison County state's attorney Jennifer Mudge said "wearing the badge is an honor and a privilege and he took advantage of it."



Barker said at his Monday sentencing hearing that he hurt and disrespected people and he hopes "one day they can find it in their hearts to forgive me."

