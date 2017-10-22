New program seeks mentors to help curb crime

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ST. LOUIS - Boots on the ground, door-knocking and days of intense mentoring, that's what one major non-profit organization is doing to stop murders in St. Louis.

They have a plan to help stop the violence in the city's most crime-ridden communities. Non-profit Better Family Life is recruiting ex-offenders and people with military experience who aren’t afraid to mentor parents and their children in dangerous neighborhoods.

James Clark with Better Family Life said if someone doesn't take a direct approach in these communities, more body bags will be needed.

Darnell Wallace grew up in north St. Louis near Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. He said he got used to witnessing crime at a young age,

“Seeing people being murdered, seeing drugs transactions, even being held at gunpoint, it was scary.” Wallace said.

He said he became desensitized to violence. His mother got him involved in Better Family Life’s leadership academy in 2007. Wallace said the program taught him the importance of community service, leadership and overcoming obstacles in a positive way.

“With the program, it gave me an alternative to the streets," he said. "It gave me hope.”

Now, Wallace works for Better Family Life. He's helping recruit 50 outreach specialists to target crime-ridden neighborhoods next spring. Community Leader James Clark said these volunteers will go from house to house and assess the social needs of everyone in the family.

“It could be mental illness, it could be an educational deficit, it could be health disparities,” Clark said.

Clark also said people with military experience will also help with mentoring.

“It’s tough, it’s boots on the ground, door to door. It could be four-to-six weeks,” he said.

Clark wants ex-offenders to mentor families as well, to help parents and their kids understand the consequences of living a life of crime.

As for Wallace, he graduated from Harris-Stowe State University with a criminal justice degree. He and his wife are now expecting a baby boy. He starts the St. Louis County Police Academy in January. He said it's a big step toward making a difference in his community.

“What better way than to become a police officer and engage these youth that need help, that need inspiration," he said. "I truly believe hope is lost.”

If you would like to take part in the Better Family Life's neighborhood alliance program, click here for more information.

© 2017 KSDK-TV